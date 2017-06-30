Nigerians in Diaspora: Fayose Hates Buhari, Afraid of His Anti-Corruption Drive - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigeria in Diaspora Monitoring Group (United Kingdom Chapter), has descended heavily on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state following his statement that President Muhammdu Buhari is on life support.

According to the group’s Coordinator, in a statement, Thursday, Ayodele Fayose is showing his unmasked hatred for President Buhari, adding that he is afraid of the anti-corruption drive of the present government.

“It is most ridiculous the story is coming from no other person than the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who has not for once been able to hide his bellicose for the bite of the anti-corruption fight championed under President Buhari,”Adeka Onyilo said.

“His antecedent as a man who manipulated a sacred electoral process to emerge the governor coupled with his unmasked hatred of the President should have triggered the alarm bells for any reputable media organization to do better with its fact check.

Speaking further, Onyilo noted that President Buhari is hale and hearty, not on life support as Fayose wrongly stated, adding that it was meant to ridicule Nigerians.

“Contrary to achieving whatever devious objective the sponsors of the report might have had in mind,” Onyilo noted, “it has served to ridicule and compromise Nigerians especially those in the Diaspora as we can authoritatively report based on our experience and feedbacks from other nationals that we interact with in the UK since its publication.”

