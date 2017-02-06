Nigerians In UK Storm Nigerian High Commission Demanding To See Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians in the United Kingdom have taken to the streets to protest against the indefinite extension of the Nigerian president’s medical vacation.

Recall that president Muhammadu Buhari had written the Nigerian senate to extend his earlier planned 10-day medical vacation.

The decision to extend his vacation however comes at a time when rumors about the president’s health status is circulating in the media as some media organisations claimed the Nigerian president was dead, a claim which was denied by the Presidency.

In reaction to the vacation extension, Nigerians in the UK took to the front of the Nigerian High Commission to demand the president’s presence.

