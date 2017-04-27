 Nigerians Mock Oba Of Lagos After He Publicly Insulted Ooni Of Ife - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Mock Oba Of Lagos After He Publicly Insulted Ooni Of Ife

Nigerians on social media are far from forgiving the Lagos state traditional ruler, Oba Rilwan Akiolu for disrespecting the Ooni of Ife at an event some days ago.

Recall that news surfaced online that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi was publicly insulted at an event which held some days ago after the Oba of Lagos snubbed him and refused his handshake.

Nigerians who deemed the act a disrespect took to their social media page to mock the Oba of Lagos by listing kings greater than him.

The reaction comes after the Ooni of Ife in reaction to the viral issue said he will continue to respect the traditional ruler to foster peace and unity.

Read some of the reactions by social media users below:

