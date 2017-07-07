Nigerians React As B-Red, Shinarambo's Father Shares Bread Ahead Of Saturday Election - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian Politician and father of Nigerian singers Shinarambo and Bred, Ademola Adeleke has as part of his campaign strategies launched the distribution of breads ahead of the Saturday elections.

Ademola Adeleke is seeking to replace his brother, Isiaka Adeleke who died weeks ago in the Senate representing Osun.

Nigerians have however trooped to their social media page to react to the campaign strategy slamming the candidate for choosing to bribe his constituents with bread.

The reaction from Nigerians comes after the Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola had stated that political officers are not a family’s inheritance.

Read some of the reactions from Nigerians below:

lois_2_bLater they will come after an innocent boy trying 2 push good music from poverty in ojuelegba to the world trying to put the country in which racism and scam threats has been used to define, rather making it a country where good music, people, sweet culture can come from. and yet their so called fans will keep cursing “like dbanj and d rest he will fall, hez fire will quench”. Let’s face d truth, it runs in their family and genes to be greedy for power, fame and wealth. The Rich gets richer, and our own poor brothers that have finally made it let’s support and encourage not bringing dem down cause of one rich mans kid whoz uncle is teasing every1 with bread . By their children we shall know them. This is an uncle to your so called 30 billion savor, later he’ll disrespect sm1 old enough to be his grandpa calling him “my *** nah my boy. My people live in the truth and follow good people.

bettified They know people are really suffering. So they can be dangled with just anything. Please lets keep praying for this nation.

b4bazookaEat bread and lost your senses till after election after you have voted and come back to your senses and ask who did you vote for again? You eat bread now but when it’s time to get bursary and you forgot they use your bursary to buy you bread before election so now it’s money recovery first….

