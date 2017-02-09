 Nigerians React As Bukola Saraki Claims To Have Spoken With Buhari - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians React As Bukola Saraki Claims To Have Spoken With Buhari

Nigerians on social media have called out the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki over his statement on Twitter in which he disclosed that he spoke to the president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerians who have since the president’s 10-day medical vacation questioned the health status of the country’s leader as the recent vacation marked his third short medical leave in the space of one year questioned the integrity of the Senate president and his claim.

The heightened reactions however comes on the heels of president Muhammadu Buhari’s indefinite extension of his medical leave.

In reaction to the Senate president’s tweet, see what Nigerians wrote below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

