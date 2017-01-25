Nigerians React As Fayose Foils Attempt To Arrest Apostle Suleiman - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the botched attempt by men of the Department of States Service, DSS to arrest the presiding pastor and founder of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Nigerians have taken to their social media account to express varying degrees of reactions.

Recall that the attempted arrest was reported to have been foiled by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The attempted arrest comes days after the cleric told members of his church to kill any Fulani herdsmen they see around him or the church after he revealed that he received a call in which he was warned against an impending attack by the Fulani herdsmen.

In reaction, Nigerians wrote:

