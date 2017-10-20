Nigerians react Savagely to Femi Adesina’s tweet at Jonathan

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Femi Adesina’s earlier tweet about Nigerians trusting President Buhari leadership as opposed to ex-president Jonathan in 2012.

His tweet;

Several Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts with heartfelt tweets as regards the issue. Many moved to attack Adesina tale of trust suggesting that the only thing Nigerians feel is the fear of a dictatorship regime rather than the democracy we so longed for.

@Babypeng_ said the difference isn’t trust but simply fear of being jailed.

@EagleEye234 also said it isn’t trust but fear of a dictator and tyrant.

 

Other reactions;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

