Nigerians on social media have reacted to Femi Adesina’s earlier tweet about Nigerians trusting President Buhari leadership as opposed to ex-president Jonathan in 2012.

His tweet;

When petrol went to N145 under PMB, Nigerians held their peace, unlike when they shut the country in 2012. The difference is trust. Simple. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) October 20, 2017

Several Nigerians took to their Twitter accounts with heartfelt tweets as regards the issue. Many moved to attack Adesina tale of trust suggesting that the only thing Nigerians feel is the fear of a dictatorship regime rather than the democracy we so longed for.

@Babypeng_ said the difference isn’t trust but simply fear of being jailed.

No honey, the difference is fear of tyranny

Nobody wants to go to jail https://t.co/i27hXTVTSD — UR DADDY's MAIN CHIC (@Babypeng_) October 20, 2017

@EagleEye234 also said it isn’t trust but fear of a dictator and tyrant.

It was fear of a dictator & tyrant that made Nigerians not to be on the streets. Each time they try to protest, they’re killed or arrested — Ahanna Igwe, Esq (@IgweT) October 20, 2017

Other reactions;

Eleyi lo tun kan l’eni? Why don’t you make the world a better place by deleting this your account? — tyro (@DoubleEph) October 20, 2017

I guess the reason why Nigerians are at peace with $25billion NNPC contract scam is also based on trust? — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) October 20, 2017

Time is truth, no one is blind to the barefaced atrocities of this saints of#change. The Halo no longer shines, it is pale with lies. — Ayekooto (@thebardogbamola) October 20, 2017

No. We were dumbfounded. We could not believe it that we ousted GEJ to bring the worst on ourselves. — Billionaire's Son™ (@billionairesson) October 20, 2017

Hahaha this is the MOST INCOMPETENT admin yet. They have broken all existing records for incompetence. And Femi is incompetence personified. — Herr Daimler (@MeccaUS) October 20, 2017

the difference is, during GEJ, we were in a democracy, and during PMB, military rule returned with dance steps and smiles. — Report Abuja (@ReportAbuja) October 20, 2017

No, it's a breach of TRUST! Didn't PMB/APC promise <#50 pump price, $1=NGN1, 3mln jobs/yr, etc? Shouldn't you be ashamed for tweeting this? — Kingsley O. Kalu (@IAmKingsley007) October 20, 2017

