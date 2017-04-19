Nigerians React To Buhari's Suspension Of SGF, Babachir Lawal And DG Of NIA, Ayo Oke - The Herald Nigeria

Following the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr David Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke on the president Muhammadu Buhari’s orders, Nigerians have taken to their social media page to react to the latest development in the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Recall that the president had earlier today ordered the suspension of both top office holders in the country in connection with the sum of $50 million recovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The president in the statement signed by his media and publicity aide, Femi Adesina further “ordered a full scale investigation into the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has made a claim.”

The statement continued: “The investigation is also to enquire into the circumstances in which the NIA came into possession of the funds, how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to the NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.

“The President has also directed the suspension of the Director General of the NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“A three-man Committee comprising the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the National Security Adviser, headed by the Vice President, is to conduct both investigations.

“The Committee is to submit its report to the President within 14 days.

“The most senior Permanent Secretary in the SGF’s office, and the most senior officer in the NIA, are to act, respectively, during the period of investigation.”

In reaction to the suspension of the two top political office holders, Nigerians wrote:

