Nigerians react to #IstandwithBuhari Protest - The Herald Nigeria

Following the most recent mega rally in which pro-Buhari protesters took to the streets of Lagos to show their support for the policies of the Nigerian President.

The social media space has now responded with comments to the protests carried out in Lagos, with popular Yoruba actors coming out to give their support to the cause.

Comments from Nairaland users indicated a large disdain for the protest.

One user thinks the protest is pointless and the protesters were bribed into participating.

Some others are more concerned about Buhari’s poor implementation of economic policies.

