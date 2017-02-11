Nigerians React To El-Rufai's Anti-Buhari Mockery Video - The Herald Nigeria

The Executive governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai took to his social media page on Facebook to share a video mocking those against the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The video shared by the Kaduna state governor portrayed the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Watch video below:

https://web.facebook.com/nasirelrufai/videos/10158340367435128/

Nigerians in reaction to the video shared online took to the comment section to express their varying opinion. See below:

