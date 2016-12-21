Nigerians React To Goodluck Jonathan's Ex-Aide's Shocking Revelation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, took to his social media page on Facebook to expose some shady activities surrounding the 2015 general election which saw the president, Muhammadu Buhari into office.

Doyin Okupe in the post published on his page revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, may have during the course of the campaign ahead of the polls misled Nigerians with untrue claims.

He however urged Nigerians to put the election and issues surrounding it to rest while focusing on the task ahead.

In reaction to the post, Nigerians took to the comment section of the former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the former president Goodluck Jonathan to quiz hm.

Read some comments and Doyin Okupe’s replies below:

– Ehi E Ekhator

Mr, Doyin Okupe permit me to ask you this question without disregard intended. You are actually saying you said many things before election that weren’t true and Nigerians should grow up and move on? I am only asking because of trust and confidence which are very important to the people who have over the years, felt being lied to..

Doyin Okupe:

Pl Mr man, politicians are not priests. I Dont mean politicians lie, but something’s are just said for electioneering purposes. Did trump not say he will jail Hilary if he wins. Is he talking about that now,? That’s politics. Leave politics for politicians and face yr biz

Other reactions include:

– Kingsley Okonkwo

So the question is: why do you resort to untruths just to win election? . Does it not matter to you that you are misleading the electorates?. For you, America does it, therefore it is acceptable. Argumentum ad homine is never a good defence lad.

– David Amona

Mr doyin.. U r not better than d rest of the politicians I no.. I rmber how u defended ur govt even wt D fact u knew Wat was going on… I will advise u as a brother,Jst go sit ur ass down in the hospital n save lives as a doctor.. N stop all dix politics,cuz u ain’t relevant any longer

– Urch Duke

Doyin,

Because there’s no value system, that’s y the abuse and ridicule will continue after election.

How dare you compare nijeria elements to USA election. Can animals behave like humans.

Nijeria is a zoo, govern by emperor Buhari. So stop crying, cos d same measure up used to insult apc, even if u lobby and join them, d will never trust u.

