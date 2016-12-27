 Nigerians React To HipTV's Excuse For Not Live-streaming OLIC 3 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerians React To HipTV’s Excuse For Not Live-streaming OLIC 3

olamide-olic3

Nigerians on social media have started a heated debate over the excuse provided by the HipTV management over its failure to air the Olamide In Concert 3 which held last night.

HipTV had in its statement addressing the earlier backlash said: “The organisers did not want the event live on TV. ”

The media house’s management on its Instagram page continued: “Unlike the last two, HipTv was not responsible for the production and this has nothing to do with our relationship with YBNL.”

Nigerians in reaction took to the comment section to express their opinon and take on the development.

Read some reactions below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

