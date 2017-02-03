Nigerians react to Seun Egbegbe's Re-arrest - The Herald Nigeria

Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe was arrested at Gbagada General Hospital yesterday for attempting to dupe one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna, both Bureau de Change members, to the tune of almost 30million naira.

He has since been arrested and is currently under investigation at Area H Police Station, Ogudu.

This is the second time Seun Egbegbe will be in police custody for theft and fraud related crimes and now Nigerians feel he needs to be kept in custody for a long time.

See reactions to his arrest below;

