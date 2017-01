Nigerians on social media ave trooped out to pay their last respect to the author of over 20 Nigerian novels.

Recall that Nigerian novelist, Buchi Emecheta was reported to have died yesterday Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

The Nigerian literary mind, Florence Onyebuchi Emecheta was reported to have died at the age of 72 in London.

See reactions by Nigerians on social media below:

