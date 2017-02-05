Nigerians react as Tuface cancels Feb 6 protest march - The Herald Nigeria

Just two days before the much anticipated peaceful protest scheduled to hold on Monday February 6, Tuface announced it’s cancellation and Nigerians are not happy.

Tuface shared a video on social media explaining that the protest had been cancelled due to security reasons.

In an Instagram post he said: “Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March”

However, Nigerians are not happy with this new development and have taken to social media to vent their anger and frustration.

See reactions below;

