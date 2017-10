Earlier today Nigerian singer, Flavour shared a photo of himself kissing his little daughter, Gabrielle to celebrate her 3rd birthday.

Nigerians have since turned to the singer’s social media page to slam words at him.

Although some saw the act as lovely and a show of love and affection, others called him out for it saying it’s not a fatherly thing to do to a 3-year-old child.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print