Nigerians Slam Lauretta Onochie Over Comment On Buhari's Health - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Slam Lauretta Onochie Over Comment On Buhari’s Health

Nigerians on social media have taken to their respective pages to slam the media aide to the Nigerian President, Lauretta Onochie over her comment regarding the health status of the president.

Coming after the Nigerian president, Miuhammadu Buhari has spent over 90 days outside the country, the president’s media aide stated while chatting on Channels TV that Nigerians are disrespectful for asking to know about the president’s health status.

Lauretta Onochie during the interview with the news platform further added that President Buhari is a private citizen of the country and should be treated as such.

However, the comment was not welcome by Nigerians who took to their social media platforms to slam the presidential aide.

Some Nigerians further added that the president’s media aide is doing a bad job as his media aide and should be sacked from the president’s media team.

Here’s what the president’s media aide said during the interview:

Asking Buhari To Disclose His Health Status Is Disrespectful – Presidential Aide. https://t.co/YWjb591H0n pic.twitter.com/eFY4dz6MVJ

— Channels Television (@channelstv) August 7, 2017

Read some of the reactions below:

