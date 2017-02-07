Nigerians Are In Support Of Buhari's Governance - Masari - The Herald Nigeria

The Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said Nigerians are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategies to correct the wrongs committed by the previous administration in the country.

Masari made the comment while speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Daura Senatorial Zone mega rally held at Dutsi town to receive about 11, 000 supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties who defected to APC.

He expressed dismay that the impatience or selfish interest of some Nigerians would not allow them to appreciate efforts of the Buhari administration.

The governor pointed out that the country under the watch of the President had overcome insurgency and insecurity, adding that things have started changing for the better as part of the change promised the APC government.

He assured those who defected to APC that both federal and the state government would continue to promote the well being of all citizenry and guarantee fairness and equity.

In its remarks, the Katsina caucus in the National Assembly promised to rally behind the President and the governor to improve on the socio-economic well being of all.

The caucus attributed the increasing popularity and support the party had been enjoying in the state and across the country to the good leadership being provided by the two leaders.

