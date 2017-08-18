Nigerians Take #ResumeOrResign Protest To Buhari In London - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians in diaspora have formed up to take the #ResumeOrResign protest to the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The protest comes hot on the heels of the Abuja #ResumeOrResign protest which was spearheaded by Nigerian singer, Charly Boy and his co-conveners.

Following the decision of Charly Boy to call off the protest after protesters were pelted with water cannons and tear gases, Nigerians in London have taken the protest up.

A social media user on Facebook identified as Chidi Cali revealed that the UK police has granted Nigerians permission to conduct a peaceful protest in front of Abuja house tonight.

He shared the details of the protest below:

LONDON PROTEST #Buhari #Resume or #Resign. British Police and Kensington and Chelsea Council has provided safety barriers for our guys.

The parking in that road has been suspended for car users. TODAY: 18/08/2017 (5pm) to 19/08/2017 (8:30)

2 Campden Hill, Kensington. W8 7AD. Please dress warm as Temperature will drop below 12 degrees.

