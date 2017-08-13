 Nigerians Troll Chelsea FC Fans After Team Lost First Game - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Troll Chelsea FC Fans After Team Lost First Game

Nigerians on social media have taken to their Twitter platform to troll Premier League club, Chelsea FC fans after the team lost its first match.

Recall that Arsenal had won its first match against Leicester City FC days ago giving more fans the ‘bragging rights’ over the last season’s premier league champions.

Nigerians after the 3-2 defeat against Burnley took to their social media page to troll fans of the football club with several mimicking their reaction to the loss.

Read some comments below:

