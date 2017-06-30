 Nigerians Waste 40% of Agriculture Produce - Audu Ogbeh - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Waste 40% of Agriculture Produce – Audu Ogbeh

Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has lamented that the country wastes  a large percent of its food.

 

According to Audu Ogbeh who was speaking during the flagging-off of the  Nigeria Yam Export, Thursday, there is so much waste of food in the country due to poor storage facilities.

 

“There is really no shortage, new yams will be here in two weeks. The old stock is still there everywhere and people in the market are getting worried that new yams will come and nobody will touch the old ones,” the minister said.

 

“We actually over produce food here (in Nigeria), 30% to 40% of some of the food we produce is wasted because of poor preservation capacity.”

 

Audu Ogbe added that there is need to tap into exportation of farm produce in the country so as to earn foreign exchange.

 

 

Emma

