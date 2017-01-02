Nigeria’s agriculture on the right track – Expert

The Former Country Representative, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr Atsuko Toda on Monday said agriculture was on the right track to becoming the bedrock of the economy in Nigeria.

Toda, who was recently appointed as the Director for Agricultural, Finance and Rural Development, African Development Bank (AfDP), stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to her, Nigeria, being the biggest country in Africa gets a lot of media attention all over the world but its complexity, richness and culture will only be appreciated when one visits the country

“My four years in Nigeria has taught me so much about resilience, entrepreneurship and the strong nature of Nigerians; as an Asian, for me, it is an opportunity for to learn from Nigeria.

“I think agriculture in Nigeria is on the right track, I pray that agriculture will become the genesis of many opportunities for youths in Nigeria.

“I hope, through agriculture there will be more jobs and wealth creation for the youths’’, she said.

Toda, expert in rural and agricultural finance, however, said she would like to remain in Nigeria to further support the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in implementing the `Green Alternative Agric Policy’. (NAN)

