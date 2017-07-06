'Nigeria's Survival Is Dependent On Biafra Resolution' - Godswill Akpabio - The Herald Nigeria

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria’s survival depends on the resolution of the Biafran agitation.

Akpabio said this while addressing his constituents in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, where he organised a constituency briefing and empowerment programme for his constituents in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Daily Post reports.

“However, that heart needs close monitoring because if the diseased parts of this country do not get healed soon, the heart would get worse for it.

“If the Biafra agitation is not fixed, if the Arewa threat of the eviction of Igbos is not addressed, if Boko Haram and insurgency which despite the gallantry of our armed forces in crushing them, still perpetrate their evil of bombing and launching attacks at soft targets, are not totally diminished, if all the other flash points are allowed to fester; then the uneven heartbeat of the country could degenerate into a cardiac arrest.”

Akpabio said it was time for all Nigerians to pray for the nation and also put their hands on deck to move the nation to safe harbours.

He said he and his co-senators, “through robust debates on a sick Nigeria”, were praying for Nigeria not to die.

