NIMASA boss elected Chairman, Association of African Maritime Administrations

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, was on Friday elected the new Chairman and President of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA).

Alhaji Bashir Jamoh, the Executive Director, Finance of NIMASA and Chairman AAMA Conference Local Organising Committee, said this at a news conference in Abuja, drawing the curtain on the third conference of the association.

According to Jamoh, Peterside was unanimously elected by all member nations of the association.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peterside succeeds Mr Sobantu Tilayi, who is presently the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the South African Maritime Administration.

“The election would serve as a platform for African countries, Asia and European nations to support Nigeria in getting elected into Category `C’ of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

He said that the 4th session of the conference would hold in Egypt in 2018, while Namibia and Seychelles got provisional hosting right for 2019.

The executive director noted that South Africa retained the secretariat of the association.

Jamoh, however, said that countries not in attendance at the conference might have encountered visa problem.

He noted that all African countries were automatic members of the association. (NAN)

TY/AJA/IA

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment