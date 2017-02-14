Singer, Niyola Gives Lucky Fan A Mind Blowing Lap Dance On Stage - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Niyola surprised a fan yesterday at the Eargasm concert held at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos, by giving him a lap dance.
The singer, who performed with support from a live band, requested for a male volunteer from the audience and proceeded to serenade her pick from volunteers.
Niyola, on stage at the event, made the male pick sit on a chair and informed her audience; “This is how you treat a man!,” before she proceeded on her lap dance routine.
See photos from the event, which had performances from other stars including 2Face Idibia, Adekunle Gold, Tekno, Kelly Hansome and Yinka Davies.