 Singer, Niyola Gives Lucky Fan A Mind Blowing Lap Dance On Stage - The Herald Nigeria

Singer, Niyola Gives Lucky Fan A Mind Blowing Lap Dance On Stage

Nigerian singer, Niyola surprised a fan yesterday at the Eargasm concert held at the EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos, by giving him a lap dance.

The singer, who performed with support from a live band, requested for a male volunteer from the audience and proceeded to serenade her pick from volunteers.

Niyola, on stage at the event, made the male pick sit on a chair and informed her audience; “This is how you treat a man!,” before she proceeded on her lap dance routine.

See photos from the event, which had performances from other stars including 2Face Idibia, Adekunle Gold, Tekno, Kelly Hansome and Yinka Davies.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar