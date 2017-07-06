 NJC Approves Festus Keyamo, 29 Others as SAN - The Herald Nigeria

NJC Approves Festus Keyamo, 29 Others as SAN

Foremost lawyer, Festus Keyamo was among 30 persons approved as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) by the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC).

 

According to Channels TV, others are the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, six academics, one female, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bahorun and other practising lawyers.
In addition, approval was also given for the Attorney-General of Kwara State, Mr Lamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade and an ex-DG of the National Copyrights Commission (NCC), Professor Adebambo Adewopo.

 

It was gathered that 156 lawyers applied, while 72 were shortlisted but only 30 were approved by the Nigerian Judicial Council.

Leave a comment

Emma

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar