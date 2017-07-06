NJC Approves Festus Keyamo, 29 Others as SAN - The Herald Nigeria

Foremost lawyer, Festus Keyamo was among 30 persons approved as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) by the Nigerian Judicial Council (NJC).
According to Channels TV, others are the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, six academics, one female, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bahorun and other practising lawyers.
In addition, approval was also given for the Attorney-General of Kwara State, Mr Lamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade and an ex-DG of the National Copyrights Commission (NCC), Professor Adebambo Adewopo.
It was gathered that 156 lawyers applied, while 72 were shortlisted but only 30 were approved by the Nigerian Judicial Council.