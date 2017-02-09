NJC Re-nominates Onnoghen as Acting CJN, Pending Senate Confirmation - The Herald Nigeria

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has written to acting President Yemi Osinbajo asking him to re-appoint the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen in an acting capacity, pending his screening and confirmation by the Senate as the substantive CJN.

The need for the council’s emergency meeting yesterday in Abuja at which Justice Onnoghen, who chairs the NJC presided, had arisen due to the lack of sufficient time for the Senate to screen and confirm him before his tenure as the acting CJN elapses on Friday.

An NJC source explained that the recommendation by the council for his reappointment as acting CJN was done to prevent a situation where Onnoghen would have to step down by Friday and create a vacuum.

Onnoghen took over as the acting CJN on November 10, 2016. His tenure in an acting capacity will elapse on Friday.

The presidency yesterday had forwarded Justice Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

The presidency made this known via its Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

His nomination has now put to rest all controversies surrounding his elevation to the post.

Should the Senate confirm him, Justice Onnoghen, from Cross River State, will become the first person from the southern section of the country to hold the post in 30 years.

