NLC rejects N30,000 new minimum wage, insists on N56,000

The Organised Labour has rejected the House of Representatives’ resolution to review the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to 30,000, as against their N56,000 demand from the Federal government.

Nigeria Labour Congress accused the government of gradually delaying the process of sending the newly approved minimum wage to the National Assembly, and threatened to embark on a strike if their needs are not met.

The President of the Trade Union Congress, Bobboi Kaigama, stated that the Nigeria Labour was awaiting the executive arm of government to set up a committee to speed up the process.

He said, “The procedure is for the tripartite body to sit down and agree on a figure, present it to the National Executive Council, National Council of State and to the National Assembly.”

The Nigerian Labour Congress on its part commended the recommendation of the House of Representatives but said that the process to determine an approved minimum wage has started with a tripartite engagement involving the labour, the private sector and the government.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Peter Ezon, stated that the tripartite arrangement would recommend the minimum wage to the government and in turn take it to the National Assembly for legislation.

