nly incurable looters are wishing Buhari dead- Ojudu

Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, on Sunday described those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead as incurable looters.

He made the assertion while speaking with reporters in Ado Ekiti, after hosting leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

Ojudu assured Nigerians that the president would soon be back from his medical vacation to perform the functions of his office for the good of the country.

The presidential aide said the attitude of those wishing the president dead negates basic African tradition and culture which forbids wishing fellow human beings dead.

He emphasised that it was only looters of the nation’s treasury who are afraid of being brought to justice for plundering the treasury that are wishing Buhari dead, to escape the long arms of the law.

“Our President is honest, patriotic, committed and passionate that this country must be great. No one can accuse the President of fraud, corruption and stealing in government.

“He is just on a holiday and he can use the opportunity to check the state of his health. Even at my own age, I do visit my doctors to check myself, my blood pressure, my sugar level and all the rest

“I want to assure concerned Nigerians who really love the President that he will soon be back. It is only those who have stolen our money and kept it away that are wishing him dead.

“The President will soon be back and by God’s grace, he will not die as some mischievous people wish”, he said.

According to him, there was no vacuum in governance by the President’s physical absence as he had duly transmitted powers to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in line with the dictates of the Constitution.

The presidential aide explained that President Buhari has so far given the country exemplary leadership.

He said he has also cleared the alleged rot left behind by the 16-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he said had damaged the nation almost beyond repairs.

He said he ought to have hosted the party faithful in the state to celebrate Christmas and New Year period with them, but he could not do so at the time because he was outside the country.

He urged APC members in Ekiti state to be united and continue their aggressive mobilization drive ahead of the 2018 governorship poll.

Ojudu said his desire was to ensure unity of APC members in Ekiti and bring everybody on board to build a stronger party as the 2018 poll gets nearer.

He denied the existence of factions within the party, saying there are caucuses in the party like major political parties in other parts of the world to advance their interests.

Ojudu advised the State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, to start packing his bags and prepare himself for an APC takeover of power “very soon.”

He claimed that the image of Ekiti has been battered under Fayose’s leadership while many citizens of the state have been impoverished by his bad and anti-people policies.

The APC chief said the battle to rescue Ekiti from bad governance and impunity has just started.

He urged the people of the state to embrace a progressive government to be formed by the APC after the next poll.(NAN)

