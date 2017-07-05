Nnamdi Kanu Is About To Bring Another Tragedy On Nigerians - Olusegun Obasanjo - The Herald Nigeria

A former President of the country, Olusegun Obasanjo has said that Nigerians must do all within their capacity to stop the pro-Biafra group leader, Nnamdi Kanu and the agitation for Biafra.

The former president who stressed that the continued call for Biafra will cost Nigerians another tragedy noted that failure to stop Nnamdi Kanu could lead to a repeat of the 1966 coup which caused bloodshed in the country.

Obasanjo while speaking at the International Conference Centre, Abuja during the launch of the biography of late Brigadier Zakariya Maimalari on Tuesday noted that Nigerians should learn a lesson from the past events to avoid the bloodshed which Nnamdi Kanu’s agitation of Biafra will cause.

Obasanjo said: “What lesson can we learn? The lesson we can learn is that we have had enough tragedies in this country.

“So far, since 1999, it seems that we have got it right. Let us hope that we continue to get it right and learn that Nigeria has had enough of bloodshed, enough of sacrifices by those victims, that Nigeria deserves peace, unity and progress.”

Speaking further on the decisions taken by his government in 1999, Obasanjo said he decided to retire Maimalari’s son, the then Military Administrator of Jigawa State, for some reasons.

He continued: “I have no apology but I have explanation. It’s because it’s necessary to stop this sort of things that took the life of your father prematurely, that we had to take the decision that all those who have tasted power, that they should never have tasted, of political office that we should ease them out of the Army so that we can have an Army that is free from political aberration.”

