Nnamdi Kanu, is an Opportunist, He Should Keep Quiet - Oyebode - The Herald Nigeria

Professor of International law and jurisprudence, Akin Oyebode, has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as an opportunist.

According to the don, Nnamdi Kanu has taken the Federal Government for granted, adding that his insistence that the Anambra Governorship poll would not hold, is mere talk.

“Nnamdi Kanu is an opportunist. People have said who put you to power? Who are you to speak for Ndigbo? I read something online where Anambra people said ‘count us out of your Biafra whatever, boycott of November 2017 Anambra governorship election,” Oyebode said.

“What’s referendum, that Igbo should not vote? We are going to vote. You got away with sit at home protest but this time we are part of Nigeria or you want us to lose out or for soldiers to take over our state?”

Speaking further, noted that self-determinism is only possible in colonial setting.

He said, “Why I said Nnamdi Kanu is being opportunistic is that the concept of self determination is a valid concept in colonial situations when you have the metropolitan power and the people subjugated by the colonial power.”

