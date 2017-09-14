The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has explained why he has snubbed a meeting with the Southeastern Governors.

According to Kanu, there is a plot to have him killed and for this reason, he will be unable to attend the scheduled meeting.

Kanu said this in a statement adding that this was also a bad time for a meeting as the atmosphere is not conducive.

He said; “Before now, prominent leaders and groups had insisted that I tow the line of peaceful dialogue and meet with the governors to find a lasting solution to our grievances.

“I conceded to that request which led to the August 30, 2017 meeting with the South-East Governors Forum at the Government House in Enugu, in the company of the very eminent Professor Ben Nwabueze and Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko.

“In view of the concerted effort by the oppressive Nigerian state to shatter the peace and tranquillity of the South-East and the rest of Biafraland through military intimidation, it has become necessary for me to clarify why, regrettably, I may not be able to attend Friday’s meeting with the South-East governors as earlier agreed, for three main reasons.

“We are currently busy attending to our dead and injured from this latest round of unprovoked military onslaught against innocent civilians in our own land. All the casualties so far were shot by men of the Nigerian Army deployed to my house and those stationed along motor ways leading into Umuahia, my home town.

“I have been reliably informed also, that a detachment of this same soldiers responsible for the murder of innocent unarmed IPOB family members have now been stationed near Enugu to ambush and assassinate me on my way to the meeting with the governors, on Friday.

“On that same Friday the September 15, 2017, the leadership of IPOB through the instrumentality of the Directorate of State, DOS, head-quartered in Germany, will be meeting to vote on the viability or otherwise of continuing our struggle in this non-violent manner. There is urgent need to begin the process of defending ourselves in the face of relentless murderous attacks from the Nigerian state.

“It is impossible to engage in any meaningful conversation with the governors in the midst of so much bloodshed, abductions and military siege to our town and villages. Accordingly, we will not engage in any meeting with anybody until the atmosphere is conducive and peaceful enough to allow for such.”

