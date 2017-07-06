Nnamdi Kanu Reveals The States He's Claiming For Biafra Republic - The Herald Nigeria

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has revealed the states he will be claiming for Biafra should the referendum be granted.

Nnamdi Kanu while speaking in a new interview with Channels TV, noted that for him, it is either Biafra or death.

Kanu who stated that he has no mind to go to war to achieve his aim, Biafra noted that he would not consider going back on the agitation for biafra.

The embattled IPOB leader when asked if he will be willing to compromise on his demand for Biafra said: “No. It is either Biafra or death”.

Further answering a question as regards his willingness to go to war to achieve his cause, Nnamdi Kanu said: “No because truth is a far more potent and deadlier weapon than bullets. No war. When I say Biafra or death, I mean I will keep pushing, either I am Alive or I die in the process. I wouldn’t stop. Had sovereign National conference been convened by the powers that be, where every ethnic Nationality comes together to say what type of country do we want? Sit down, discuss and agree. I can begin to perhaps submit to the opposition”.

He added: “It is way too late. They have killed so many people. They have ruined too many lives. They have wasted too many souls. How do we bring those people back.”

Revealing the states he aims to claim for the Sovereign state of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu said: “Rivers state, Bayelsa, Delta, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom. Basically South East and South South without Edo state. This also includes Igede Idoma”

In reaction to the warning by the Rivers state governor, Nyseom Wike stating that Nnamdi Kanu should not include Rivers state as part of Biafra states, Nnamdi Kanu said “He can not say that. It is for the people to decide”.

He added that he will continue to fight for the cause of Biafra irrespective of the government’s take on it.

He added: “No, because of the deceptions of the past. No trust. Abori was there, he was negotiating. Nothing happened in 1968 if I recall. And the CONFAB report, what became of it? How about the 3 Rs:Reconciliation, Reconstruction and heaven knows what else. What became of them? Nothing! The Calabar seaport is not working. Can you tell me why it is not working? How about that of Warri? Why must we allow only Lagos to function as a viable seaport?”

