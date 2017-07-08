Nnamdi Kanu Is A Terrorist Who Must Not Go Unpunished - Arewa Youth - The Herald Nigeria

The president of the Arewa Youth Coalition, AYC, Yarima Shettima, has declared the embattled leader of pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, a terrorist who must be punished.

Yarima Shettima while speaking during an interview with Nigerian Tribune said: “The steps taken by the governors are commendable. One, we have since expected the governors to do what they are doing now. Nevertheless, it is better late than never for.

“What the Ohanaeze and other organisations that came out to denounce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are doing is commendable.

“We are also reviewing our own situation. We are going to have a meeting soon with other leaders of the coalition and come out with a clear position of things and what we intend to do in order to move forward.”

He further described Nnamdi Kanu as a terrorist adding that he is someone “who has terrorised the country.”

Stating the resolve of the group, the AYC leader said: “We will go as far to ensure that we take him to the international court of justice. We will internationalise his case and ensure that this young man is declared a terrorist. He can’t be allowed to go just like that.

“To us, we are seeing what he is doing as a business venture. So, as far as we are concerned, a country should not be run as a banana republic where somebody can do anything and get away with it, without respect for the rule of law.”

Shattima further stated that the call for the evacuation of the Igbo from tje north has not totally been called off.

He said: “I am not saying we have completely removed the earlier condition that they should leave the north. However, the fact of the matter still remains that one, we are not violent.

“Secondly, we intend also to explore all necessary avenues and ensure that, at the end of the day, things are being done in accordance with the law.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment