Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says his client has been placed under house arrest by the Nigerian army.

In a statement issued shortly after Soldiers surrounded Kanu’s home in Umuahia, Abia state on Tuesday, and had clashed with his supporters in the area, Ejiofor said he got a distress call from Kanu but that he couldn’t confirm whether he is alive or dead.

“Just to notify the world that my client’s (Nnamdi Kanu) house is presently under siege by the trigger-happy soldiers acting under the direct instruction of chief of army staff,” the statement read.

“It is yielding the desired result to the presidency, having launched a manhunt for my client and unarmed members if Indigenous People of Biafra,” he said.

“Let the world know that the federal government has practically abandoned their case in court in search of a brute route to eliminate my client.

“As I type this statement, his residence has been cordoned off by the military, majority of whom are of Fulani extraction.

“The world should hold Buhari-led Federal Government responsible if anything untoward happens to Nnamdi Kanu. The situation is very tense at the moment,” the statement said.

