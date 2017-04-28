Nnamdi Kanu's Bail - Behind The Scene Actors - The Herald Nigeria

Just like in entertainment industry, behind the scene players are hardly known, yet their roles remain the soul of success of the industry.

One fact remains undeniable – Nnamdi Kanu, our very own brother, son, father, uncle and hero to many young Igbos and lovers of freedom has been unjustly treated and incarcerated beyond human comprehension. Another fact remains that for good and bad reasons, some of our politicians who many looked up to stand by Nnamdi Kanu failed to either openly identify with him or fight for his release through other means.

His continued detention without proper trial got to the boiling point. It became obvious to the dumbest mind that the freedom fighter was being punished unjustly when court orders to release him were ignored. Some good thinking heads went to work to secure his release at all cost. Though the bail conditions can best be described as RIDICULOUS and BUNKUM, same few good thinking heads still went ahead to ensure no clog is in the wheel of his release.

It is with pride and honour that I write to you that earlier today, Osita Chidoka was at the court to sign off that ALL BAIL CONDITIONS have been met including the “akpakwulu danda” of a Jewish Rabbi.

Recall that Osita Chidoka while speaking with journalists at the court premises on the day KANU was granted bail said he was at the Federal High Court, Abuja to observe the court proceedings on Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“I was at the Federal High Court Abuja to observe the court proceedings on Nnamdi Kanu’s case. The court granted him bail on medical grounds. This is a step in the right direction as the country struggles to heal from self-inflicted and needless injury.” He said.

Continuing, Chidoka said “I belong to a Post-Civil war generation of Ndi Igbo unburdened by our past and hopeful of a future where no man is oppressed. My presence in court is to affirm that belief and generational burden.”

On his Twitter handle Chidoka promised Nigerians that Kanu’s bail condition will be met. “Nnamdi’s bail condition will be met, hopefully, the government will obey the Court. The journey has just begun.” He twitted.

As promised, the former Aviation Minister earlier today twitted “Sen. Abaribe stood surety for Nnamdi Kanu with support of SE Senators. Second surety & Rabbi also signed. As I promised, conditions met.”

We thank Senator Abaribe and all South East Senators who stood surety for Nnamdi Kanu. We thank Osita Chidoka for tirelessly working the back channels to ensure the bail conditions including the second surety and Rabbi were met.

