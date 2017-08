Fresh reports indicate that two members of the newly inaugurated Biafra Secret Service, BSS, have been killed in Ekwuluobia, Anambra state.

According to report, the members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, secret service were killed today by army and police personnel while waiting for the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that the pro-Biafra group leader, Nnamdi Kanu was reported to have inaugurated the men into the security service some days ago.

See photos below:

