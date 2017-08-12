Nnamdi Kanu's People Almost Killed Me In Rivers State - Corps Member Shares Ordeal - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user and corps member on the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Godwin Donatus, took to his social media page to recount how he was almost killed by members and supporters of pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB.

The social media user took to his Facebook page to recount how he almost lost his life for being ‘less-Biafran’.

He also revealed in his account that he had to accept being Biafran to escape being lynched.

He wrote:

“HOW I ACCEPTED I AM A BIAFRAN

Viewing the beautiful sight of the Garden City Port Harcourt i decided to visit the popular mile one market to get some stuffs.

I was trying to make purchase when i heard a guy shouting the price of what he was selling in Biafra currency, i asked him ” you are using biafra currency in a Nigerian State” playfully, that was the only thing i said, he dropped the cloths move towards me and Asked me who i was, where i came from, who is my president, which State is Nigerian State, as all these questions dropped at once.

He shouted am a Biafran, my people the next thing i saw i was rounded up in the market, when i look at their faces i know am in Trouble, some of them felt like hitting me, Thank God for my stature and the little Igbo i know, even the guy i wanted to buy something from denied me, i had to speak a little Igbo and declare i was a Biafran.

Now am trying to process the information in my head, what would have happened if i didn’t admit

As a Corper

Nigeria is Ours

Nigeria we serve.

I pray for this Country Called Nigeria, History should not repeat itself in a Violent manner.”

