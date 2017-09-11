The residence of Independent People of Biafra leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s home was reportedly raided by the Nigerian military on Sunday, according to the separatist leader.

In a statement released by Kanu’s attorney, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Army laid a seige to the residence of the IPOB leader and injured several people in the process.

“Just to alert the world that the Nigeria military personnel under the command of Chief of Army Staff is presently laying a siege on my client (Nnamdi Kanu) country home in umuahia.

“They had continued to shoot sporadically into the air through which assault, about five of his family members were brutally wounded and some unfortunately killed. There is no doubt that the present deployment of troops to the South East is to haunt for my client and possibly eliminate him,” the statement said.

Mr. Ejiofor added that if something goes wrong with his client’s life, the international would hold the country’s president responsible.

“Let the whole world know that if anything untoward happen to my client, that President Buhari and his Chief of Army Staff should be held responsible by the international Community.

” We are presently counting the number of casualties as the onslaught progress. The world should be immediately notified about the tension in Biafra land, created by the government in power. We must adopt all know legal mechanism to resist the unconstitutional but violent approach in dealing with unarmed people merely operating within the confines of law. Buhari must be held responsible.

“We are ready to present our case once more before the International Court of Justice. The families that lost their beloved ones in the last year may 29th violent attack by the military are yet to recover from the shock of losing their love ones. This situation must be arrested in time. ”

