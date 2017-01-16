Nneke Somto 2016 Face of CandyCity Nigeria shares stunning NYSC selfie - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nneke Somto is a Rivers state, Port Harcourt, Batch B corps member, who is also the winner of Face of CandyCity Nigeria 2016. an advocate against domestic violence and a graduate of madonna university from the department of biochemistry.

The beauty Queen shared this stunning NYSC selfie photos showing off her flawless skin and her love for all things occular.

You can check out the photos below.

