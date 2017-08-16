Nnewi Catholic Diocese donates N2. 2m to Ozubulu attack victims

The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi has donated N2.2 million to victims of the Aug. 6 gun attack on worshipers at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra.

The Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev. Hilary Okeke, who announced the donation on Wednesday, said each of the 44 affected victims would get N50, 000 each.

Okeke also inaugurated the Ozubulu Casualties Welfare Committee, to enable the church profile the victims, visit them at hospitals where they were being treated and attend to their needs more effectively.

Members of the committee are: Monsignor Patrick Ezeobata, Vicar of the Diocese as Chairman; Rev. Fr. Jude Onwuaso, Donald Chukwudolue, Joe Onyema, Cajetan Obodozie and Sister Theresa Martin.

The laity faithful are: Cyprian Oneni, Juliana Arazu, Uju Azuka and Dr Sylvester Igwilo.

The bishop charged the committee to visit all the victims in different hospitals, know their needs with a view to offering a helping hand.

He said that the mandate of the committee also included ensuring that every help provided by groups and individuals were deposited into a central account, the Ozubulu Casualty Charity Fund.

The bishop said the church was already receiving donations on behalf of the victims since it announced the support fund.

“Many people and groups in the church are helping the victims. These people eat and that is why we give them money.

“The families of the dead will not be forgotten,’’the bishop added.(NAN)

