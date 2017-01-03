 NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme

images-1

Days after popular ponzi scheme MMM announced the freezing of its participants accounts in December 2016, a new scheme NNN emerged.

National Net Navros (NNN), according to the website, is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other, a kind of mutual aid.

unnamed

The website also clearly states that; NNN is not a bank, NNN does not collect your money, NNN is not an online business, HYIP, investment or MLM program. NNN is a community where people help each other.

However, Nigerians while awaiting January 14 the official set date by MMM to unfreeze accounts of its participants; have taken to twitter to warn against engaging in the new ponzi scheme, NNN.

83530-3b4221d5d1bd196f009a650c80e63300 83531-c6aeea1511f33cecded2898f8c6665ea 83532-23049726a3011aaede9a6025ac005133 83533-aeea550e3c49d59976dcde009dd2ac59 83534-17e0628c28189aee121659de338134f8

Leave a comment

Victoria

Victoria is a graduate of mass communication, a great lover of Books and Music.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar