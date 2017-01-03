NNN Nigeria: Nigerians warn against joining new Ponzi Scheme - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Days after popular ponzi scheme MMM announced the freezing of its participants accounts in December 2016, a new scheme NNN emerged.

National Net Navros (NNN), according to the website, is a community of ordinary people, selflessly helping each other, a kind of mutual aid.

The website also clearly states that; NNN is not a bank, NNN does not collect your money, NNN is not an online business, HYIP, investment or MLM program. NNN is a community where people help each other.

However, Nigerians while awaiting January 14 the official set date by MMM to unfreeze accounts of its participants; have taken to twitter to warn against engaging in the new ponzi scheme, NNN.

