NNPC introduces AspenOne software to boost refining operations

NNPC has introduced a software, `AspenOne Engineering’, to boost operations at the nation’s refineries. ‎ The corporation said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu. ‎ Ughamadu said:

“The Corporation has adopted the ‘AspenOne Engineering’ Software to optimise its engineering operations as part of efforts to keep the nation’s three refineries up and running.’’ ‎ He explained that AspenOne software is an American product which enables process industry companies to optimise their engineering, manufacturing and supply chain operations.

He said it gives AspenTech customers the benefit to achieve increase capacity, improve margins, reduce costs, become more energy efficient and achieve excellence in operational goals. ‎ Ughamadu said the Group General Manager, Engineering and Technology Division of the NNPC, Mr Farouk Sa’id, gave a lecture at a four-day workshop at the NNPC towers.

“Sa’id said the software would go a long way in stabilising and optimising the operations of the Corporation in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. ‎ “The collaboration between NNPC and ApenOne Technology is geared towards exposing our engineers to the vast engineering processes in AspenOne Engineering Software.

“The knowledge would optimise the refineries and all the other Corporate Service Units and Autonomous Business Units of the Corporation.‎ ‎ “He said the software was made up of 66 modules, adding that it offers engineering project process design, simulation, trouble shouting, optimization, and project management which when applied to the processes of the NNPC would enable profit maximisation.‎

“Participants at the workshop, drawn from the Corporation’s subsidiaries, were urged to take advantage of the session to develop their engineering capacity and ensure high utilisation of the software for the benefit of the Corporation,” Ughamadu said.‎

On his part, representative of AspenOne Technology and Software Licensor, Julian Cazenave, said his firm was focused on process engineering and optimization, stressing that most of the leading global Oil and Gas Companies use the software for their operations. (NAN)

