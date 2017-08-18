No corps member was killed in Owerri building collapse-NYSC

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said no member of the corps was killed in the building collapse in Owerri on Aug. 13.

Mrs Bose Aderibigbe, the NYSC Director of Press made the clarification in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

She said that there was a need to correct a misinformation in news reports by some national dailies regarding the identities of two of the deceased persons in the incident.

“Chinedu Isiogugu and Ngozi Oformezie were not serving corps members as stated in the news reports.

“To put the record straight, Chinedu Isiogugu, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka indeed served on the platform of the NYSC during the 2016 Batch ‘A’ service year with state code number IM/16A/3803.

“However, the deceased completed the service and was officially discharged on May 4, 2017. Ngozi Oformezie as at date is also not identified as a serving corps member.

“We commend our media friends and stakeholders for their efforts at informing the citizenry.

“We equally want to appeal for cross-checking of facts with the scheme on matters of this nature, especially to ascertain identities of serving corps members,” she said.

She said that the corps condoled with the government and people of Imo over the loss of lives in the building collapse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some persons were reportedly killed when a building collapsed at the Fire Service Junction, Owerri on Sunday Aug. 13. (NAN)

