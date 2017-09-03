An offshoot of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) group, the Biafra Secret Service has said henceforth there would be no further elections conducted by the Nigerian government in Igbo land.

Ezekwesiri Kenneth, a commander of the BSS in Ebonyi said Anambra, which is scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections on November 18th, would be used as a pilot phase to disrupt the political links between Nigeria and Biafra.

Speaking during a solidarity march in Afikpo North council area, Ezekwesiri said elections in Anambra would hold over their dead bodies.

He said: “Nnamdi Kanu established the Biafra Secret Service to help in the security of Biafra territory. We are working underground such that the Nigerian Government doesn’t know how we operate.

“All we are agitating is that we are tired of being in this contraption called Nigeria. We are tired of the Nigerian Government. And we matching along these major roads are to tell the people that there will be no more Nigerian election in Biafran land. We are taking the message to every nook and cranny of Biafran land to tell them not to acquire the Nigeria’s voter’s card not to talk of their election.

“We are going to use Anambra State to set an example so that other states in Biafran land will learn. We are sure and we are going to assure them that there will be no election in Anambra State. The message is that there will be no election in Biafran land starting from Kogi, Benue, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and others.

“It will be over our dead bodies to see election hold in Anambra State. The South East Governors knows what was going to happen that was why they invited him to a meeting in Enugu. The governors invited him to negotiate and take money just like Uwazurike did but the man was standing on his words. He made them understand that if he allows election to hold in Anambra State, then he has been doing nothing.

“The federal government is just backing like toothless bulldog. He said that he wants to arrest our messiah, Nnamdi Kanu, the messiah who will lead us to the Promised Land. How can somebody who did not go to school want to arrest a graduate? If you say that Biafrans cannot go then he must give us real restructuring. But you know what, he cannot offer it.”

