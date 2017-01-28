No sensitive materials lost in our Gwagwalada Area office — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the the minor fire incident that happened in its Gwagwalada Area office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) did not affect any sensitive election materials.

The INEC Deputy Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Nick Dazang confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Dazang said from the information that he gathered, the minor fire outbreak occurred around 4.p.m when a cleaner was trying to burn some refuse within the office environment.

“It was just a minor fire incident.

“It happened when a cleaner was trying to burn some debris within the office and it escalated to what the cleaner could control and thereby affected part of the area office.

“We thank God that the fire was extinguished on time.

“I can confirmed to you that the minor fire outbreak did not affect any of our sensitive election materials stored in the office,” Dazang said.(NAN)

