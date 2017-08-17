No Sex Before Facing McGregor - Floyd Mayweather - The Herald Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather who is set to gross in as much as $300 million in his upcoming Las Vegas fight Against Conor McGregor has revealed that he won’t be having sex until the fight night.

The professional boxer who has been slammed for taking the offer to fight against Macgregor revealed that he won’t be entertaining chances of losing ahead of the bout and thus has had to streamline his activities.

The boxer is apparently taking all precautionary move ahead of the fight as he told TMZ in clear terms that he will not be having sexual intercourse prior to his meet with McGregor.

TMZ asked Floyd, “Floyd, are you going to abstain from sex before the fight?”

He answered: “Absolutely!”

The 40-year-old boxer will be facing the Irish UFC star in ten days.

