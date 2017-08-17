 No Sex Before Facing McGregor - Floyd Mayweather - The Herald Nigeria

No Sex Before Facing McGregor – Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather who is set to gross in as much as $300 million in his upcoming Las Vegas fight Against Conor McGregor has revealed that he won’t be having sex until the fight night.

The professional boxer who has been slammed for taking the offer to fight against Macgregor revealed that he won’t be entertaining chances of losing ahead of the bout and thus has had to streamline his activities.

The boxer is apparently taking all precautionary move ahead of the fight as he told TMZ in clear terms that he will not be having sexual intercourse prior to his meet with McGregor.

TMZ asked Floyd, “Floyd, are you going to abstain from sex before the fight?”

He answered: “Absolutely!”

The 40-year-old boxer will be facing the Irish UFC star in ten days.

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar