Why It Is Good To Practice Pre-marital Sex - Actress, Chinazo Ekezie - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Chinazo Ekezie has in a recent interview opened up on her take as regards pre-marital sex.

The actress in an interview with tar Tracker noted that no woman is truly happy without sex as he is a supporter of pre-marital sex to avoid later regret

Read excerpts of the actress’ interview below:

What is your take on premarital sex?

You want my pastor to call me on the phone, right? But I will tell you the truth now, growing up, we were always taught that we shouldn’t have sex, we shouldn’t do anything before marriage, but now that I know better, or now that I’m grown and with the kind of experiences that I’ve had, and that of other people, I think it’s kind of important to have premarital sex.

Seriously, because you have your lifetime to spend with this person, so I think it’s important you need to find out what they like, how they like it, if they like it, if they are teachable, because some people will tell you that if you don’t like how your husband makes love to you then you teach him.

A lot of men are not teachable, a lot of men think teaching them how to make love to their wife is a crime. Yes, a lot of men think it’s a crime for a woman to say don’t do it this way, do it that way, aren’t you a woman, why should you have a preference?

A lot of couples’ sexuality don’t match, no matter how hard you try, and once you marry and you are not having good sex I don’t think you will be happy. I don’t think any woman would be happy if she’s not having good sex with her husband, it’s crazy.

And if I’m to spend the first 6-7years teaching you how to have sex with me, I’ll be frustrated.

What would you do if after marriage your husband becomes impotent?

Marriage is for better, for worse, because I expect that if I get married now and I have issues with fertility, my husband will stand by me, so yeah, I will stand by him.

When there is any situation, no matter how tough it is, it’s sorted by love, family pressure is secondary, if you let family pressure affect you, you might even lose your love for your husband.

I think two people who are ready to work things out, ready to spend the rest of their lives together should build a wall around their relationship.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment