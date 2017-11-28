NOA Amendment Act to include traditional and youth Institutions, passes 2nd reading

A Bill to amend the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Act to include traditional institution and the youth on its board passed second reading at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Leading debate on the Bill, its sponsor, Rep. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma (Edo-PDP), said the input of traditional rulers and youths were needed to effectively disseminate the policies of government to the public.

He said that without the youths and traditional rulers in the board to make input, comprehensive implementation of NOA policies would be eroded.

According to him, the country has been facing challenges on issues of dissemination of government policies.

“As a nation faced with various challenges on issues of ideology, policies, ethnicity and sectionalism, the need to explore all avenues on reconciliation is paramount.”

He said that the board as presently constituted include the National Council of Women Societies, Nigerian Labour Congress and the Nigerian Employers Consultative Association.

“It also includes the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture; the Nigerian universities, the Christian association, the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs and the Nigerian Bar Association.

“Others are the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Federal Ministry of Education, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Institute for Cultural Orientation.

“The other members of the board shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the minister,’’ he said.

Agbonayinma said that considering the vital role of traditional institutions and youths in nation-building and peace keeping, including them in policy formulation and dissemination will complement the efforts of the agency.

He emphasised that further roles must be created for the group which had passion for a better Nigeria.

According to the lawmaker, the bill seeks to insert new subsections which will include the Traditional Institution and The Youth Council.

“The introduction of the traditional institutions and the youth into the board of NOA will bring added value to mobilization, formulation and dissemination of government policies.’’

In his contribution, Rep. Sergius Ogun (Edo-PDP) said that orientation by individuals who people listened to should be encouraged and incorporated.

Also, Rep. Isiaka Ibrahim (Ogun-APC) said that information dissemination was uncoordinated in Nigeria and that the provision of the proposed Bill sought to correct that for clear and precise dissemination and understanding of information.

After the debate, the bill was unanimously passed and was referred to the Committee on Information, National Orientation and National values for further attention.

