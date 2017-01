Following in line with Nigerian artistes such as YBNL music label owner, Olamide also known as ‘Badoo’, Tekno and American stars including Chris Brown and rapper Kanye West, Nollywood actor, Michael Godson Ifeanyichukwu has gone all blonde.

The blonde look comes after other artistes including Dr. SID joined the trend.

The Nollywood actor popularly known as Mike Godson shared with his fans his new look. See photos below:

